Arson attack on a coronavirus testing station in Melbourne’s north-east

Police are searching for three men following an arson attack on a COVID-19 testing site in Melbourne’s north-east.

One of the Mernda testing centre marquees was damaged in the blaze and security guard was left with minor smoke inhalation.

CFA crews were called to the site at Waterview Recreation Reserve just after 10.30pm last night.

Police want to speak to three men, aged in their 20s, who were spoken to by security guards shortly before the blaze broke out.