Arson attack: Three suspicious fires in Melbourne’s south-east believed to be linked

Three suspicious fires which were lit in Melbourne’s south-east last night are believed to be linked.

The first blaze, a suspected arson attack on a body building supplements store on the Nepean Highway in Frankston, began at about 11pm last night.

As fire crews battled that blaze they received reports of a car fire on Brunel Road in Seaford.

Two men with their faces covered were seen running away from the burning vehicle to a nearby reserve.

Two hours later firefighters were called to a blaze at the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang clubhouse on Morialta Road in Cranbourne.

The clubhouse has been gutted.

No one was inside the clubhouse at the time.

All three incidents are believed to be linked, but no arrests have been made.