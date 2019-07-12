Artist behind mystery chalkboard art at school ‘amazed’ it’s still there!

The artist behind chalk drawings at Northcote Primary School more than 60 years old says she’s “amazed” they’re still there.

Builders at the school recently discovered the artwork while refurbishing the school hall.

They removed boards that were covering the old blackboards.

Elaine Hobbs told 3AW she drew the pictures back in the late 1950s.

“I’m absolutely amazed,” Ms Hobbs, now 81, said.

“I thought it would have been rubbed out years ago.”

