3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘As busy as it’s been’: AstraZeneca vaccine now available for all over 50s

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘As busy as it’s been’: AstraZeneca vaccine now available for all over 50s

All Australians over the age of 50 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2A of the rollout began today, with the AstraZeneca jab now available at 21 state government vaccination centres in operation across Victoria.

Another vaccination clinic will open in Cranbourne tomorrow.

Today reporter, Christine Ahern, says the Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital vaccination centre is the busiest it has been since vaccinations started.

“They say it’s as busy as it’s been,” she told Ross and Russel.

The full list of Victoria’s state-run vaccination centres and live updates on walk-in wait times is available HERE.

Press PLAY below to hear how vaccinations in Heidelberg went this morning

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332