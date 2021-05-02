‘As busy as it’s been’: AstraZeneca vaccine now available for all over 50s

All Australians over the age of 50 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2A of the rollout began today, with the AstraZeneca jab now available at 21 state government vaccination centres in operation across Victoria.

Another vaccination clinic will open in Cranbourne tomorrow.

Today reporter, Christine Ahern, says the Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital vaccination centre is the busiest it has been since vaccinations started.

“They say it’s as busy as it’s been,” she told Ross and Russel.

The full list of Victoria’s state-run vaccination centres and live updates on walk-in wait times is available HERE.

