‘This is incredible’: Ash Barty through to Wimbledon final

Australian tennis star Ash Barty is on the cusp of winning a second grand slam title.

The world number one beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the Wimbledon semis to progress to the final.

Speaking about her 6-3, 7-6 (3) win, Barty said it’s “as good a tennis match as I’ll ever play”.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself and my team and now, we get the chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream,” she said.

“Angie’s an incredible competitor and she brought out the best in me today.”

The last Australian woman to play in a Wimbledon final was Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

Image: TPN / Getty