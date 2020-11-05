‘Tight as a tick’: Presidential race on a knife’s edge as focus narrows to key battleground states

Votes are still being counted across the US and legal action has been launched as the Presidential race goes down to the wire.

The focus has narrowed to a handful of key battleground states, where the margin is just a few thousands votes between President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden.

All eyes are on Georgia where a result could be declared within the next few hours.

Political reporter at the Atlanta Journal Constitution Greg Bluestein says it’s “razor close.”

“There’s about 70,000 ballots still waiting to be counted, that are mostly going to be leaning towards Joe Biden,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“So Joe Biden has a real chance of overtaking President Trump here.”

Meanwhile it’s still too close to call in Nevada, with the next update due at 4am AEST.

Political reporter at the Nevada Independent Michelle Rindels says it’s unclear how many votes there are left to count.

“They haven’t said how many votes are out there, but it’s kind of unclear where the numbers are going to land.

“It could be tens of thousands, maybe even a little more than one hundred thousand or so.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom’s cross to Georgia

Click PLAY below to hear Tom’s cross to Nevada