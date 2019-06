She’s done it!

Aussie Ash Barty is into the French Open final.

She scored a thrilling come-from-behind win over teenager Amanda Anisimova.

The final score was 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Barty looked to be cruising early, but gave up a commanding 5-0 lead in the first set to go down in a tiebreaker.

She responded in fierce style.

Barty will play Markéta Vondroušová in the final.