Ash Barty wins ‘The Don’ award

Tennis player Ash Barty has taken out the most prestigious award in Australian sport.

The 23-year-old was presented with ‘The Don Award’ at the 35th Sport Australia Hall of Fame Awards in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Barty is the first female tennis player to claim the honour, presented to the athlete who most inspired the nation.

2019 saw Barty win her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open and become the first female Australian world-number-one since 1976.

2019 ‘The Don’ award finalists

Dylan Alcott OAM – Tennis

Ashleigh Barty – Tennis

Cooper Cronk – Rugby League

Caleb Ewan – Cycling

Stephanie Gilmore – Surfing

Craig Lowndes OAM – Motor Racing

Tim Paine – Cricket

Ellyse Perry – Cricket

Ariarne Titmus – Swimming

The vibrant young Queenslander spoke to Macquarie Sports Radio Nights after winning the award, saying she’s enjoying the ride.

“It’s been an incredible year, an incredible journey for me and I’m just extremely lucky and humbled to be sharing a room with so many Australian sporting greats,” Barty tells Christian Jantzen.

Also on the night, wheelchair racer Louise Sauvage became the first Paralympian to be elevated to legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

The nine-time gold medallist is the 41st legend of Australian sport.

Seven other Australian athletes were inducted into Hall of Fame; Dennis Cometti AM, Matt Cowdrey OAM, Russell Mark OAM, Robbie McEwen AM, Stephanie Rice OAM, Cheryl Salisbury and Emma Snowsill OAM.

Wonder mare Winx and her connections were presented with the ‘Spirit of Sport’ Award.

Image: Getty/Graham Denholm