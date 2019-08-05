Ashes 2019: Australia defeats England by 251 runs, but Todd Woodbridge’s jacket steals the show

Australia has taken a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series, after beating England in the First test at Edgbaston.

The Aussies knocked England over for just 146 runs in the second innings to run out 251-run winners.

It’s the side’s first Ashes Test win at the Birmingham ground since 2001, ending an 18-year drought.

Nathan Lyon took 6-49, including his 350th Test wicket.

Steve Smith, who made two centuries in a Test for the first time in his career., was named man of the match.

The second Test begins at Lord’s on August 14.

But Ross’ highlight was off the pitch…

“The highlight was quite possibly Todd Woodbridge’s jacket. It’s the most remarkable piece of fashion I’ve ever seen!,” he said.