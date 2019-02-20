Asphalt truck rollover causes Monash Freeway delays

There were major delays city-bound on the Monash Freeway this morning after a trailer carrying asphalt and gravel overturned at Narre Warren.

Two of the three lanes were closed after the crash about 4.30am, causing traffic to queue back to the Princes Highway.

Drivers were encouraged to use the Princes Highway as an alternative route, then Belgrave-Hallam Road to return to the Monash Freeway.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

All lanes of the freeway were re-opened about 7.30am.

Photo: Courtesy of VicRoads