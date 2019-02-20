3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Asphalt truck rollover causes Monash..

Asphalt truck rollover causes Monash Freeway delays

2 hours ago
3AW BREAKFAST

There were major delays city-bound on the Monash Freeway this morning after a trailer carrying asphalt and gravel overturned at Narre Warren.

Two of the three lanes were closed after the crash about 4.30am, causing traffic to queue back to the Princes Highway.

Drivers were encouraged to use the Princes Highway as an alternative route, then Belgrave-Hallam Road to return to the Monash Freeway.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

All lanes of the freeway were re-opened about 7.30am.

Photo: Courtesy of VicRoads

3AW BREAKFAST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332