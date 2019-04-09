Assistant coach in hot water over physical clash with under-19s footballer

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

An assistant coach in the Northern Football League is facing serious penalties after a physical clash with an under-19s player.

“Fighting For Life” told The Rumour File the incident happened on Saturday.

The Northern Football Netball League confirmed it was investigating.

“The Northern Football Netball League can confirm an assistant coach of Laurimar’s under-19 football team was reported for making contact with an opposition player on Saturday,” the league said in a statement given to 3AW Breakfast.

“The matter has been referred to the league’s independent tribunal.

“As per league protocol to protect the integrity of the NFNL judiciary system, the NFNL will make no further comment on this matter prior to the tribunal hearing.”