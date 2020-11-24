3AW
Assistant treasurer says budget shows commitment to getting Victorians ‘back to work’

37 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Assistant treasurer says budget shows commitment to getting Victorians ‘back to work’

Victoria’s big-spending budget shows the government is committed to getting Victorians back to work, the assistant treasurer has told 3AW Drive.

But the government won’t rule out sending the state into a business-crippling third lockdown if the “advice” says it should.

“At every step, along the way, we have been guided by the advice of the Chief Health Officer,” assistant treasurer Danny Pearson said.

“And that’s why, today, we’ve had our first triple zero day in a very long time.

“We will always listen to the advice from the experts when it comes to a coronavirus pandemic.”

Mr Pearson told Tom Elliott 2020 had been a “terrible year” and the government was determined to get Victorians back in jobs.

