Astonishing numbers: Biggest ever US drug bust, and it was headed for Australia

Authorities have seized a record haul of 1.7 tonnes of the drug ice, which was bound for Australia.

It’s not only the largest ever seizure of methylamphetamine bound for Australia, it’s also a record domestic seizure of the drug in the USA.

The consignment has an estimated street value in Australia of $1.29 billion.

BREAKING | US police have pulled off their biggest ever domestic drug bust — and it was headed for Australia. The numbers are astonishing: https://t.co/XiFakwt0HT pic.twitter.com/81cJUOWWem — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) February 7, 2019

Police say it could have resulted in more than 17 million drug deals.

Officers from the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police yesterday arrested six people in Victoria and NSW.

They were allegedly involved with the US-based organised crime syndicate at the centre of the investigation.

Nine News reporter Mark Santomartino was there for the arrests.

