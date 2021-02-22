3AW
AstraZeneca jab is more effective when second dose is delayed, study reveals

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for AstraZeneca jab is more effective when second dose is delayed, study reveals

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is more effective if the gap between the first and second doses is extended, new research has revealed.

New data published in The Lancet, found if the second dose of the vaccine is given less than six weeks after the first, it is 54.9 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections.

If the second jab is given 12 weeks after the first, the efficacy rises to 82.4 per cent.

Virologist at the Warwick Medical School at the University of Warwick, Professor Lawrence Young, says it appears that “three months is the sweet spot” between receiving doses of the vaccine.

“With certain types of vaccines, the longer the gap between the first time the immune system sees the vaccine, and the second time you get a boost, the better,” he told Ross and Russel.

New data from the UK shows the Pfizer-BioNTech jab can protect against both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 infections, but it’s not yet known if the AstraZeneca jab protects against asymptomatic infections.

“We’re waiting to see similar data with the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab, Professor Young said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
