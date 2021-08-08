AstraZeneca to be made available to young people at nine vaccination hubs

AstraZeneca will be made available to those aged between 18 and 39 at nine of Victoria’s vaccination hubs from Monday, the Premier says.

It comes after Victoria recorded 11 new community cases of COVID-19.

All of those cases have been linked to previous outbreaks.

But none of those new cases were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Two cases were detected in hotel quarantine.

The 11 cases come after 29 community cases were found the day beforehand.

There are six people in hospital with coronavirus, one of those receiving intensive care.

Those aged between 18 and 39 who want AstraZeneca at the nine hubs must book online, before consulting with an onsite GP when they arrive at the hub.

