At least 50 families forced into another fortnight of quarantine after teacher refuses COVID test

About 50 families associated with the York St kindergarten at Glenroy West Primary School will be forced to complete another fortnight in quarantine after a teacher refused a test.

The kindergarten has been identified as a Tier 1 site from August 6 to 12.

The teacher, who worked on those days, won’t face disciplinary action because it’s not illegal to refuse a COVID-19 test.

It’s not known why the teacher is refusing.

Today Show reporter Izabella Staskowski says there’s “a lot of frustration this morning” about the double quarantine period.

“People are really fired up and angry,” she told Ross and Russel.

Image: Google Maps