PICTURE: 7 News Melbourne

Several people have been taken to hospital after a chemical spill in Melbourne’s west.

Hydroflouric acid was found leaking from a drum at Laverton North.

Five firefighters and two members of the public were affected by fumes.

Hazmat crews have since been called to the scene to deal with the issue.

Tom Elliott spoke with Phil Taylor from the MFB about the incident.

