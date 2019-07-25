At the Cinema with Paul Harris

Every Thursday at 2.30pm

Paul Harris is a film critic with nearly 40 years’ experience.

He hosts Australia’s longest running film show, Film Buffs Forecast, which began on 3RRR and now airs as a podcast recorded at Yarraville’s Sun Theatre.

Paul has been the Director of the St Kilda Film Festival for many years.

He is also a university lecturer who teaches film, TV and professional screenwriting at Swinburne University and RMIT.

Over the years, Paul has been asked to appear in several films. He can be spotted in Melbourne-made film classics including Dogs in Space, Nirvana Street Murders, and Love and Other Catastrophes.

He has also written movie reference books, worked in film distribution, and even operated a cinema!