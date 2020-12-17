3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australian Open start date confirmed

7 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Australian Open start date confirmed

The ATP Tour has confirmed the dates for the 2021 Australian Open.

The Australian Open will go ahead from February 8 to 21 next year.

No official announcement has yet been made by the Victorian government or Tennis Australia.

The ATP Cup, which launched last year, will be played in Melbourne the week before the Australian Open.

There will also be two other ATP tour events in the lead up to the Australian Open.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Cameron Spencer / Getty

3AW Mornings
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332