Australian Open start date confirmed

The ATP Tour has confirmed the dates for the 2021 Australian Open.

The Australian Open will go ahead from February 8 to 21 next year.

No official announcement has yet been made by the Victorian government or Tennis Australia.

The ATP Cup, which launched last year, will be played in Melbourne the week before the Australian Open.

There will also be two other ATP tour events in the lead up to the Australian Open.

The ATP has today announced an update to the 2021 ATP Tour calendar, outlining a revised schedule for the first seven weeks of the season. — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 17, 2020

