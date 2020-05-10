Attacks on teachers: Two in five Victorian principals have been assaulted

Victorian principals are a staggering 10 times more likely to suffer physical violence than the general population, a new study from ACU and Deakin University has revealed.

Professor of Education Leadership at Deakin University, Phillip Riley, also a former principal himself, said rates of violence against principals have been increasing year-on-year.

Over the past nine years, assaults on principals by students or their parents have increased from 27 per cent in 2011, to 40 per cent.

But Professor Riley said violence against teachers is indicative of a broader problem.

“It’s much bigger than schools, of course, because all the frontline services are experiencing this kind of increase,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“We know domestic violence is out of control too. So as a society we have a problem with violence.”

Professor Riley said mental health conditions are also exacerbating the problem.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about schools and kids, there’s growing mental health issues,” he said.

