Attorney says Donald Trump ‘doesn’t have any palpable claims’ of US election fraud

Donald Trump has refused to accept his election loss to Joe Biden, insisting postal poll fraud was to blame for his loss.

Attorney and Professor of Criminal Justice at California State University, Brian Levin, told 3AW Mornings the rumours of election irregularities are simply not true.

“As an attorney here he doesn’t have any palpable claims,” he said.

“I think they are going to get tossed like yesterday’s bad meal.

“Double the number of republicans than in 2016 say that the election has substantial irregularities, this is not true.

“We check all these rumours at our centre all the time and they are just not true.”

