AUCTION: Enjoy a day at the races and raise money for bushfire victims

Want to enjoy a day at the races AND raise much needed funds for bushfire victims?

An anonymous listener and friend of 3AW’s Darren James has kindly donated his corporate box at Chester Manifold Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse this Saturday (January 11).

Darren is auctioning the box to the highest bidder on 3AW Afternoons, with all funds raised going to the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund.

What’s included: A fully catered corporate box for up to 14 people. Car parking is available. Under 18s may attend if accompanied by an adult.

To bid call 96 900 693 or 13 13 32 (outside Melbourne) during the Afternoons program (midday – 3pm) or email afternoons@3aw.com.au before 3pm on Tuesday, January 7th.

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer