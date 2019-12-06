Auction: Watch Carols By Candlelight in a luxury VIP Lounge

Here’s your chance to bring nine friends along to sit back, relax and watch Vision Australia‘s Carols By Candlelight in the best seats in the house!

Next week Neil Mitchell will be auctioning off The Carols by Candlelight Marriott Bonvoy VIP Lounge to help raise vital funds for Vision Australia’s Children Services – to help children who are blind or have low vision.

The exclusive VIP experience is fully catered; with The Marriott Bonvoy hotel chefs designing a menu of gourmet canapés and premium beverages for guests to enjoy.

The area will be fully furnished and styled to create your very own Luxury VIP retreat!

You will have panoramic views of Sidney Myer Music Bowl to take in the carols, including 3AW’s very own Denis Walter!

The VIP Lounge is valued at $5,000. Bidding will take place on the Neil Mitchell program next week so be sure to listen in!

Your Marriott Bonvoy VIP experience will include: