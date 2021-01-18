Aussies urged to stop eating flake

There’s a call to take flake off the menu at our local fish & chip stores as questions are raised over the sustainability of the classic Aussie dish.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society have launched the campaign “Give flake a break” urging people to choose an alternative, as they could be eating an endangered shark.

Shark scientist at Australian Marine Conservation Society Doctor Leonardo Guida says a combination of legal quirks and labeling laws means you might not be eating what you think.

“Technically speaking flake should only be Gummy sharks,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive

“When you look at seafood labeling, there’s no legal obligation to call it the… Shark species that it is.”

