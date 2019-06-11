Australia accused of having a ‘whining middle-class’

Tom Elliott has clashed with the former CEO of World Vision after he claimed Australians had a “whining middle-class”.

“I think every generation is whinging more than the previous,” Tim Costello said on 3AW Drive.

“What I’m trying to say is that let’s keep some perspective – in Australia, we are still really blessed.”

But Tom Elliott said there was no reason for Australians to feel guilty and that the country’s fortunate position had been earned, not “gifted” to them.

