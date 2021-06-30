Australia and the ‘dilemma’ of the AstraZeneca vaccine

One of Australia’s most prominent medical voices during the COVID-19 pandemic says there’s “no reason” Australians under 40 should be prevented from being vaccinated with AstraZeneca if they want it.

But Professor Peter Collignon says there’s no problem in waiting for Pfizer.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Professor Collignon said it was a personal choice.

“If you’re aware of the risk and you’re willing as an individual to take that (very rare blood clotting) risk, then I don’t see any reason you can’t get vaccinated,” he said.

“But I’d still think that in Australia we are not going to have uncontrolled spread like they had in England and America and we will have vaccines that lower that risk in reasonable quantities in probably two or three months time.

“I don’t think there’s any problem in waiting two or three months in you waiting until vaccines that don’t seem to have this side effect for younger people are available and should be available in higher quantities.

“And also, we don’t want 30-year-olds in the queue before 70-year-olds.”

He said there was no doubt AstraZeneca was an effective vaccine.

“If you look at real world data from England, if you’ve had two doses against all strains – including the Delta strain – it’s as effective as the Pfizer vaccine in stopping you dying, in particular, and ending up in hospital,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock.