Australia considering taking China to World Trade Organisation

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says Australia is considering taking China to the World Trade Organisation as trade tensions continue to boil over.

Earlier in the year, China introduced an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley.

“There is a pattern of great concern and a cumulative effect of action there that is deeply troubling,” Mr Birmingham told Tom Elliott.

“It’s well publicised I have throughout the course of the year sought to have discussions with the Chinese Trade Minister and regrettably they are unwilling to agree to engage.

“There are certain actions that China has taken that we are potentially looking at taking to the World Trade Organisation, particularly in relation to our barley industry.”

