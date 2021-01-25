Australia Day protestors out in force, despite warning from police

Protesters are out in force today, despite warnings from police that they’ll be arrested if they break any rules.

An anti-Australia Day rally began at 10.30am outside Parliament House.

Organisers say protestors will be split into groups of no more than 100, to keep COVID-safe, and groups will be kept 10 metres apart.

Almost 7000 people have indicated on Facebook that they’re interested in attending.

Meanwhile, a ‘People’s Australia Day Parade’ is scheduled to begin at 2pm, with more than 300 people indicating on Facebook that they intend to attend.

It comes after Melbourne’s official Australia Day parade was called off over COVID-19 concerns.

The protestors will gather at the Queen Victoria Gardens and march to Catani Gardens.

Protest organisers say their march will culminate with a “beach party” to “celebrate what’s great”.

Under Victoria’s COVID-19 rules, up to 100 people are permitted to gather together outdoors.