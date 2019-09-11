Australia drops selection bombshell ahead of final Ashes Test

Australia has sensationally axed vice-captain Travis Head on the eve of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh will replace the batsman in the 12-man squad for the last Test of the series.

With the pitch expected to be batsmen-friendly, selectors have opted to give the bowlers extra support.

Spearhead Pat Cummins is still reportedly in doubt amid concerns around the injury-prone quick’s workload throughout the four Tests played so far.

Meanwhile, England has run out of patience with Jason Roy, replacing him with all-rounder Sam Curran.

Craig Overton will also make way for fellow bowler Chris Woakes.

Ben Stokes is expected to play as a specialist batter because of a persistent shoulder injury.

Australia will be looking to cap off the Ashes tour with a win after a successfully retaining the Ashes in Manchester.

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse