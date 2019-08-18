Australia escapes with a draw in drama-filled day five

Australia and England have drawn the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

But it didn’t come without drama.

Australia was sent back in and had to survive 48 overs after England declared at 5-258.

That task was made even harder with star batsman Steve Smith subbed out of the game under the new concussion rule.

He was felled by a vicious bouncer from Jofra Archer in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne was Smith’s replacement and managed to steer the ship for Australia before being controversially dismissed on 59.

He was given out on review following a catch claimed by Joe Root that clearly hit the ground.

Australia finished at 6-154 when the match was called to a close.

