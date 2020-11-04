Australia in ‘a really strong position’ as two more potential COVID-19 vaccines secured

Australia is edging closer to a successful vaccination program, with the securing of another 50 million doses of of two leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The federal government had signed two new agreements — one for 40 million units of a Novavax vaccine candidate and one for 10 million units of a Pfizer vaccine.

The new agreements bring the total number of vaccine candidate doses secured by the government to 135 million, across four different potential vaccines.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia is “in a really strong position”.

“It gives us the best chance of being able to vaccinate every Australian that chooses to be vaccinated during the course of 2021,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That’s immensely important to our health, it’s immensely important to our safety and our ability to function as a fully operating country again.”

