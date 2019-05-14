Advertisement
Australia into Eurovision grand final with out-of-this-world performance
Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke has qualified for the Eurovision grand final in Israel.
Her performance of Zero Gravity, a song about postnatal depression, saw her flying through the air while strapped to the top of a pole.
The classicly-trained singer combined contemporary pop, folk and opera to wow the crowd and receive one of the biggest cheers of the night.
Iceland’s Eurovision Song Contest was the star of the semi-finals, with their dark, heavy rock/dance track Hatrio Mun Sigra (Hatred Will Prevail).
Watch Kate Miller-Heidke’s performance below
Since joining the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 Australia has consistently overachieved but never won.
Dami Im came closest in 2016, finishing second.
2019 Grand Final
- Greece – Katerine Duska with Better Love
- Belarus – ZENA with Like It
- Serbia – Nevene Božović with Kruna
- Cyprus – Tamta with Replay
- Estonia – Victor Crone with Storm
- Czech Republic – Lake Malawi with Friend Of A Friend
- Australia – Kate Miller-Heidke with Zero Gravity
- Iceland – Hatari with Hatrið mun sigra
- San Marino – Serhat with Say Na Na Na
- Slovenia – Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl with Sebi