Australia Post announces biggest hiring blitz in its 210 year history

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel

The biggest hiring spree in Australia Post history is under way as the delivery service scrambles to keep up with record demand.

More than 4000 workers will be hired Australia-wide in the lead up to Christmas.

Of the new jobs, 1500 will be in Victoria.

Australia Post executive general manager for people and culture, Sue Davies, says the workforce desperately needs a boost to meet demand.

“We’ve never seen anything like the volumes that are coming through,” she told Ross and Russel.

“In the last few weeks we’ve actually been delivering, consecutively, two million parcels a night.

“We’re expecting peak to be 15 million for Christmas.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

