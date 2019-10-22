3AW
Australia Post opens massive parcel facility in preparation for Christmas

8 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Australia Post has opened a massive Brisbane Parcel Facility ahead of what is expected to be the business’ busiest peak Christmas period in history.

The new site is Australia Post’s largest-ever facility and employs over 500 people.

The national postal service delivered 40 million parcels last December, an 11 per cent jump from 2017.

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate tells Ross Greenwood they are focusing on the delivering of parcels.

“Our parcel business is growing around 15 per cent.

“There aren’t many businesses, may I say, Ross, where if you took away my letters on an annualised basis, my parcels, my other services are worth about $5 billion in revenue.”

Image: Getty/alvarez

