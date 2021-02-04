3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia secures another 10 million COVID-19..

Australia secures another 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

7 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for Australia secures another 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Australia has secured another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

That is on top of the 10 million doses already secured.

Australia also has deals for 54 million AstraZeneca vaccines, 51 million doses of Novavax, and is part of the Covax plan, with 25 million doses secured.

The new vaccines bring Australia’s total vaccine pool to 150 million doses.

Australia will provide free vaccinations not only to Australian citizens, but to all visa holders and people in detention on Australian soil.

The first vaccines will be rolled out late this month.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332