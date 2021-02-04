Australia secures another 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Australia has secured another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

That is on top of the 10 million doses already secured.

Australia also has deals for 54 million AstraZeneca vaccines, 51 million doses of Novavax, and is part of the Covax plan, with 25 million doses secured.

The new vaccines bring Australia’s total vaccine pool to 150 million doses.

Australia will provide free vaccinations not only to Australian citizens, but to all visa holders and people in detention on Australian soil.

The first vaccines will be rolled out late this month.