Australia suspends flights from India due to COVID-19

Australia is suspending all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 due to the horrific surge in COVID-19 cases there.

The Prime Minister announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Morrison said the situation on India was “heartbreaking” but the risk was too great to Australia to continue bringing people into the country.

Australia will send medical supplies to India, including 500 ventilators and one million surgical masks, as part of a relief package.

