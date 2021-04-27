3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia suspends flights from India..

Australia suspends flights from India due to COVID-19

7 hours ago
national nine news
Article image for Australia suspends flights from India due to COVID-19

Australia is suspending all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 due to the horrific surge in COVID-19 cases there.

The Prime Minister announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Morrison said the situation on India was “heartbreaking” but the risk was too great to Australia to continue bringing people into the country.

Australia will send medical supplies to India, including 500 ventilators and one million surgical masks, as part of a relief package.

More to come.

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

national nine news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332