Australia to build its own missiles as tensions in the region escalate

Australia will soon have the capacity to build its own guided missiles, amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The federal government has announced a $1 billion plan to build a new weapons facility.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst, Dr Malcolm Davis, says the upgrade is “in response to the growing power and influence of China”.

“The 2020 defence strategic update was released last year, it alluded to the fact that the risk of major power interstate war is much higher now than it was in the past and cant be discounted in the future,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Against a major power like China, that demands that we have the ability to produce our own weapons systems, rather than rely on the United States to provide them for us.”

ROSS: “Are you essentially saying that Australia will be at war with China in the near future?” DR DAVIS: “I think there are a lot of indications and warnings that China will make a move against Taiwan within the next five years. If the United States then intervenes to assist Taiwan it would be highly likely that Australia would assist the United States in that scenario.”

Press PLAY below for more.