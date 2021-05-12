Another 25 million doses: Australia’s new COVID-19 vaccine deal ‘just makes sense’

Australia has struck a deal for another COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine producer, Moderna, has announced it will provide 25 million doses of vaccine to Australia.

Moderna says 10 million doses, enough to vaccinate five million people, will be delivered this year.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, Professor Paul Griffin, says the deal is “welcome news”.

“It’s no secret we’ve had lots of challenges getting the volumes of Pfizer that we need,” he told Ross and Russel.

“AstraZeneca remains safe and effective for the group we’re recommending it, but there are some challenges.

“Getting another vaccine in this country just makes sense and is really good news.”

The Moderna vaccine uses the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer jab, but Professor Griffin says it has one advantage over the Pfizer vaccine.

“It doesn’t quite need to be stored as cold as Pfizer so that will make things a little bit easier,” he said.

The vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Australia, but is already in use overseas in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan.

