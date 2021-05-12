3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Another 25 million doses: Australia’s..

Another 25 million doses: Australia’s new COVID-19 vaccine deal ‘just makes sense’

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Another 25 million doses: Australia’s new COVID-19 vaccine deal ‘just makes sense’

Australia has struck a deal for another COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine producer, Moderna, has announced it will provide 25 million doses of vaccine to Australia.

Moderna says 10 million doses, enough to vaccinate five million people, will be delivered this year.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, Professor Paul Griffin, says the deal is “welcome news”.

“It’s no secret we’ve had lots of challenges getting the volumes of Pfizer that we need,” he told Ross and Russel.

“AstraZeneca remains safe and effective for the group we’re recommending it, but there are some challenges.

“Getting another vaccine in this country just makes sense and is really good news.”

The Moderna vaccine uses the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer jab, but Professor Griffin says it has one advantage over the Pfizer vaccine.

“It doesn’t quite need to be stored as cold as Pfizer so that will make things a little bit easier,” he said.

The vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Australia, but is already in use overseas in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Griffin’s view on the various COVID-19 vaccines

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332