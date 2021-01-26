Australia was the world’s deadly shark attack capital in 2020

Most of the world’s fatal shark attacks in 2020 happened here in Australia.

The University of Florida’s annual International Shark Attack File reveals last year was the deadliest since 2013, but the total number of attacks dropped.

In 2020, there were 10 unprovoked bites which results in death.

Six of them occurred in Australia — two in NSW, two in Queensland, two in WA, one in SA and one in Victoria — with great white sharks responsible for the highest number of unprovoked attacks.

It’s a significant rise on the year before.

In 2019, there were 11 unprovoked bites in Australia, and no deaths.