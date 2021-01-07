Australia will ‘remain a colony’ until it changes its flag

Australia will remain a colony of England until it changes its flag, says Harold Scruby.

He’s the executive director of Ausflag Limited and told 3AW it was time for Australia to grow up.

“We aren’t a colony,” Mr Scruby said.

“We have grown up and we need to tell the world we have grown up.”

He said there was nothing wrong with the Union Jack.

“It is a very, very strong flag, the Union Jack,” he said.

“It’s one of the best designs in the world.

“But it is not Australian.”

