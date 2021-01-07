3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia will ‘remain a colony’..

Australia will ‘remain a colony’ until it changes its flag

5 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Australia will ‘remain a colony’ until it changes its flag

Australia will remain a colony of England until it changes its flag, says Harold Scruby.

He’s the executive director of Ausflag Limited and told 3AW it was time for Australia to grow up.

“We aren’t a colony,” Mr Scruby said.

“We have grown up and we need to tell the world we have grown up.”

He said there was nothing wrong with the Union Jack.

“It is a very, very strong flag, the Union Jack,” he said.

“It’s one of the best designs in the world.

“But it is not Australian.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332