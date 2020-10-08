3AW
Australia will require foreign partners to pass English test

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A new federal government requirement forcing non-English speaking foreigners to learn English has been branded “patronising” and just another hurdle in gaining permanent residence in Australia.

The controversial immigration requirement, if approved by parliament, would apply from mid-2021.

Australians who fall in love overseas are being warned their partners will not be allowed to gain permanent residency until they learn English.

Amelia Elliott, Founder of the Grant Offshore Partner Visas Page, said it was a bit of an insult.

“It’s definitely another layer on an already tall mountain,” she told Tom Elliott.

“The compulsory aspect does make it a bit patronising.”

Tom Elliott
News
