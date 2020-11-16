3AW
Australian Agency helping tailor messages to country’s diverse cultural communities

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Australian Agency helping tailor messages to country’s diverse cultural communities

The pandemic has shone a light on the diverse multicultural communities in Australia.

And how messages need to be tailored towards communities with different linguistically backgrounds.

LOTE Agency has been helping companies communicate with audiences from diverse cultural backgrounds so they don’t fall victim to social faux pas in other countries.

CEO of LOTE Agency, David Bartlett, told Ross and Russel there has been an increase of work since the pandemic begun.

“It’s been a quiet industry for many years,” he said.

“The pandemic has shown us it is important to get the message right and how it’s about working with the community to get the message right.

“Companies may start to realise that their reputation is on the line when they are excluding the one in five Australians identified as multicultural.”

