Australian and Canadian Olympians told to prepare for 2021 Games

Image: John Walton – PA Images

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has told athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in the summer of 2021.

In a statement today, the AOC said it is anticipating its international counterpart will delay the Games in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee yesterday indicated that postponement is now an option after previously resisting the idea.

The Australian team will not compete in the Games if they begin as scheduled on July 24.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has also refused to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics, unless the event is pushed back a year.

The International Olympic Committee has not confirmed whether the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be pushed back by a year.