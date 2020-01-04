Australian army beefed up for fires: Scott Morrison announces money and ‘boots on the ground’

The Australian Defence Force will be given extra power to help in the national bushfire crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this afternoon announced 3000 army reservists will be called-up and deployed to fire zones across four states, following a meeting of the National Security Committee of Cabinet.

$20 million has been committed to provide four extra water-bombing planes.

HMAS Adelaide, the navy’s largest amphibious ship, will also be deployed to evacuate residents from fire-affected areas.

PM calls in the military . Good. — Neil Mitchell (@3AWNeilMitchell) January 4, 2020

“Today’s decision puts more boots on the ground, puts more planes in the sky, puts more ships at sea, and puts more trucks to roll in to support affected communities,” Mr Morrison said at the press conference about midday on Saturday.

