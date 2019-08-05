Australian athletics champion Sally Pearson announces her retirement

Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson has announced her retirement less than a year out from the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old hurdles champion is retiring after suffering from persistent injuries throughout the past year.

“I believe my body won’t be able to cope with the demands and intensity of training and competition for me to be at the best that I think I should be,” the athletics star said in a retirement announcement on Instagram.

Ms Pearson is one of Australia’s most awarded athletes, winning eight major championship medals throughout her 16-year career.