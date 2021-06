Australian businessman Dr Geoffrey Edelsten has died.

He was 78.

The flamboyant former owner of the Sydney Swans was reportedly found dead at Balencea Apartments on St Kilda Road on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

BREAKING: Businessman Dr Geoffrey Edelstein has died at his apartment in Melbourne. @TJch9 #9News pic.twitter.com/5LFOSOyb8O — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) June 11, 2021

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)