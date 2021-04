Pharmacists say they will not start administering COVID-19 jabs until June, a month later than originally planned.

It comes as the mass rollout of vaccines is delayed across Australia.

Professor Trent Twomey, National President of the Pharmacy Guild, told 3AW it was simply a supply issue.

“We are ready to go,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock