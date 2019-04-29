Australian Childcare Alliance responds to Bill Shorten’s subsidy splash

The Australian Childcare Alliance has rejected suggestions Bill Shorten’s $4 billion childcare subsidy would simply drive up the cost of childcare.

Ross Greenwood spoke with Nesha Hutchinson, vice-president of the alliance, about the matter.

“It’s a fair enough technical call, but it’s not what’s happened in the past and it’s not what the vast majority of providers are going to do,” she said when asked whether childcare centres would simply just bump up their prices.

