Australian cricket team’s ‘brutal’ tactics could influence off-field behaviour

4 hours ago
Cricket
Article image for Australian cricket team’s ‘brutal’ tactics could influence off-field behaviour

3AW commentator Tim Lane says poor behaviour on the field “probably bears some connection” to poor behaviour off it, as Australian captain Tim Paine comes under fire for sledging Indian batsmen in the last day of the third test between Australia and India at the SCG.

The Aussies were left frustrated by India’s defensive tactics which saw them hold on for a remarkable draw, managing to only take two wickets in the finals day play.

“I think it might be time for Australia’s cricketing leadership to realise that what happens on the field is not entirely unconnected to what happens off it,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We play a very robust game on the ground, and sometimes we go too far, and if we do really care… Perhaps the players just think a bit harder.

“There are a lot of Australian cricket fans I think who squirm a bit when they see the way the Aussies go about it.”

