Australian cricketers in India ‘very anxious’ as Scott Morrison rules out special treatment

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Australian cricketers in India ‘very anxious’ as Scott Morrison rules out special treatment

Image (above): Steve Smith is one of the Australian players involved in the IPL. (Ryan Pierse / Getty)

Australians playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be given special treatment to return home once repatriation flights between Australia and India resume.

The federal government yesterday suspended flights from India until May 15 as COVID-19 cases in the country surge.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out offering special treatment to Australians involved in the IPL.

CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association, Todd Greenberg, says there are about 40 Australians currently in India playing in the league, coaching or working in media.

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and David Warner, are among the Australians still in India.

Mr Greenberg says they feel “very secure and very safe” in the current biosecurity bubble while tournament is on.

But they fear what will happen when the tournament ends in a month.

“It’s a very anxious time for a lot of them,” he said.

Mr Greenberg says the Australia Cricketers Association will consider chartering a flight to get everyone home once the IPL is over.

“What they’re all anxious about is in a month or so, when the tournament finishes, they all want a safe passage home,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more

Ross and Russel
CricketSports
